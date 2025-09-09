WATCH: David Archuleta turns up the heat in sweat-soaked performance, then drops sultry new music video

credit: Instagram (@davidarchie)

David Archuleta is leaning into his sensual era.

Just days before the release of his new EP Earthly Delights, the out 34-year-old gave an electrifying performance at Market Days in Chicago on Sunday.

Archuleta was the headliner for the closing night of the three-day event held in the city’s Northalsted gayborhood.

The former American Idol sensation went absolutely buck wild singing a litany of his hits, including “Faith in Me”, while commanding the stage in a shirtless, sweat-soaked frenzy.

Go awf, Archie!

On Monday, Archuleta expressed his gratitude in getting to share his music and newfound swagger with the Chicago LGBTQ+ community.

Posting a slideshow of images in various stages of undress during the performance, the former Mormon captioned the post, “Thank you for having me @marketdayschicago.”

No thank you, Sir!

Since coming out in 2021, Archuleta has been getting more and more comfortable with expressing his full self. And recently that has meant…

