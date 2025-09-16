LGBTQ+ people won a third of the acting trophies at this year’s Emmy Awards

LGBTQ+ nominees made a strong showing at Sunday night’s 77th Annual Emmy Awards, with queer performers taking home four of the evening’s 12 acting trophies.

The show opened with out Saturday Night Live cast member and four-time Emmy nominee Bowen Yang appearing in a sketch alongside host Nate Bargatze about the “invention” of television. The actors joked about networks that cater to specific interests and identities, though the sketch included no mention of the various LGBTQ+-focused networks that have cropped up (and more or less floundered) in recent decades.

Early in the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, out actor Tramell Tillman took home his first Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Apple TV+’s Severance. As Gay Times notes, Tillman’s win makes him both the first Black man and the first openly gay Black man to win the award.

On a night when many winners seemed to shy away from overtly political statements in favor of vague gestures toward unity, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder delivered a pair of fierce, unapologetic messages after winning her first Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

“F**k I.C.E. and free Palestine!” the openly bisexual actor and comedian said at the end of her acceptance speech.

Einbinder commented to reporters backstage on…

