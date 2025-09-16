Michigan Republicans are now pushing a total ban on pornography

By
Gay Today
Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver (R) | YouTube screenshot

Anti-LGBTQ+ Michigan State Rep. Josh Schriver (R) proposed a total porn ban that would prohibit the distribution of “real, animated, digitally generated, written, or auditory” depictions of sexual acts. It would make it a crime to send a nude selfie or any sexual image to anyone for any reason. Five other state Republican lawmakers co-sponsored the legislation.

Schriver’s bill, H.B. 4938 (the “Anticorruption of Public Morals Act”) outlaws any depictions of penetrative or oral sexual intercourse, self-pleasuring, climax, sado-masochism, and even autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), a phenomenon — often triggered by specific auditory or visual stimuli (like whispering or slow movements) — where a pleasant tingling sensation moves from the scalp down the neck and spine.

The bill includes images generated by artificial intelligence (AI), and also has a provision specifically banning pornography involving transgender people. The bill only provides exceptions for…

