Florida businesses and governments take to walls and parking lots to replace rainbows DeSantis blasted away

Rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 12th St and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, Florida
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As Florida transportations continue a literal erasure of rainbow street art, local governments and businesses are seeking new ways to honor the LGBTQ+ population.

In Delray Beach, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration sandblasted an intersection after city officials refused to remove it themselves, City Commissioners this week brainstormed new tributes. According to a local CBS affiliate, that could include establishing an entire Pride Street, putting up murals on a city parking garage, or adding light projects on a water tower.

In Orlando, where the DeSantis administration started his battle against street art by blacking out a crosswalk honoring victims of the Pulse shooting and arresting people who chalked colors back in, private businesses have already started replacing the lost rainbows.

The Se7enBites restaurant just hosted a “Parking Spaces for Pride” opening 49 spots in its lot, one for each victim of the Pulse shooting, to be painted in tribute instead, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Some spaces ended up with rainbow motifs, while others bear messages like “Color the World Kind.”

That came after MojoMan Swimwear, an LGBTQ-owned business in Orlando, painted…

