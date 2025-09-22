Hate group leader’s bizarre rant claims same-sex marriage led to Charlie Kirk’s murder

Mat Staver, the founder and chairperson of Liberty Counsel, an anti-LGBTQ+ Christian Nationalist legal advocacy group, wrote a September 16 email blaming Charlie Kirk’s murder on Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

“Charlie Kirk’s killer and the killer’s ‘partner’ are sadly the result of Obergefell, which stands for the proposition that gender should be abolished,” Staver wrote, incorrectly characterizing the Supreme Court’s decision.

The Court decided that bans on same-sex marriage denied same-sex couples the fundamental right to marry, thus violating the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause, which guarantees equal application of U.S. laws. The Court also ruled that the lack of differences between same- and different-sex couples shows no justifiable reason to prohibit the former group from marrying.

In its ruling, the Court in no way called for the abolition of the concept of gender, despite Staver’s claim to the contrary.

Staver claimed that Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Kirk’s killing, identified as a…

