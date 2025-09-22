Pete Buttigieg disagrees with Kamala Harris’ decision not to pick him for role because he’s gay

By
Gay Today
September 22, 2025Posted in: Book Nook, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke out yesterday against former Vice President Kamala Harris’ reasoning for not picking him as her running mate in the 2024 election, which was that he’s gay.

Buttigieg was responding to a passage in Harris’ new book about the 2024 campaign107 Days, where she wrote that she actually wanted to pick Buttigieg as her running mate but feared that people wouldn’t vote for “a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man” who was running with a gay man, so she instead picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) in part because he’s a straight white man.

“Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk,” she wrote.

Buttigieg told Politico that he was “surprised” to read that he was Harris’ first choice for running mate at an event in Indiana on Thursday.

“My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you’re going to do for their lives, not on categories,” he said.

“You just have to go to voters with what you think you can do for them,” he added. “Politics is about the results we can get for people and not about these other things.”

In her book, Harris said that Buttigieg…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Pete Buttigieg disagrees with Kamala Harris’ decision not to pick him for role because he’s gay

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today