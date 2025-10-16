NBC News layoffs end its reporting team for LGBTQ+ focused news vertical NBC Out

By
Gay Today
October 16, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, Politics

NBC News is eliminating its reporting teams specifically dedicated to covering issues affecting marginalized groups, including the LGBTQ+ community.

As The Wrap first reported, during a Wednesday staff meeting, NBC News’ executive vice president of editorial, Catherine Kim, announced a new round of layoffs affecting 150 staffers across the network’s entire news operation. Two sources told the outlet that the teams behind the NBC BLK, NBC Latino, NBC Asian America, and NBC Out verticals would be eliminated as part of the broader restructuring.

The verticals will live on, however. According to The Advocate, NBC News confirmed that NBC BLK, NBC Latino, NBC Asian America, and NBC Out will continue publishing relevant stories drawn from the network’s wider newsroom. One source told The Wrap that the network may retain up to five staffers in its newsroom to contribute to the verticals, while former members of the teams are being reassigned to other editorial roles, according to a source.

But GLAAD chief communications officer Rich Ferraro told The Advocate that the elimination of the NBC Out team is “part of a dangerous pattern…

