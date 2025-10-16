This gay teacher was doxxed by MAGA for opposing fascism. He’s not backing down.

Anthony Nicodemo hangs a “Fascists Fear Teachers” sign in his social studies classroom and posts a video about it on Instagram | Screenshot

Anthony Nicodemo is no stranger to hate.

When the high school basketball coach and social studies teacher came out in a groundbreaking 2013 interview with Outsports, the threats got so bad that the school hired undercover cops to attend his games.

But the influx of hate didn’t stop his advocacy. It didn’t stop him from becoming a regular contributor to Outsports or from posting videos celebrating Pride and inclusion. Hate didn’t stop him from speaking out as the MAGA movement gained traction and began to come for queer educators, and it didn’t stop him from loudly supporting trans kids.

“I know how to handle it,” he told LGBTQ Nation. “I don’t get rattled.”

But for the first time, a few weeks ago, he did.

A pair of right-wing influencers, Corey DeAngelis and Chaya Raichik (who goes by Libs of TikTok on social media), reposted one of Nicodemo’s videos in which he proudly hangs a sign in his classroom that declares, “Fascists Fear Teachers.”

And for the first time in over a decade of being out, Nicodemo went private on social media.

“This one got so nutty,” he said, referencing the tidal wave of slurs and hostility the posts provoked. “When the Libs of TikTok people start, they’re actually dangerous.” The only thing that kept the backlash at all tempered, he said, was that Raichik tagged his district rather than his personal profiles.

The right-wing fury over gay educators today feels…

