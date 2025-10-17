Pentagon accuses Netflix of airing ‘woke garbage’ following release of gay military series Boots

By
Gay Today
October 17, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Max Parker as Sgt. Sullivan in Boots on Netflix. (Netflix)

The Pentagon has slammed Netflix for airing “woke garbage” in the wake of the release of queer military drama series Boots. 

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told Entertainment Weekly that it doesn’t support Boots, which it claimed has an “ideological agenda”.

Boots follows 13 Reasons Why star Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope, a closeted teen who signs up to the marine corps after struggling to find a sense of purpose at home. While at boot camp, with his best friend Ray (newcomer Liam Oh), he learns that it’s not just tough and gruelling, but homophobic too.

The Netflix drama is set in 1990, when being gay in the US armed forces was still illegal. The US military ended its ban on gay people serving when president Bill Clinton’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy was repealed in 2011.

Wilson said: “Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Pentagon accuses Netflix of airing ‘woke garbage’ following release of gay military series Boots

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today