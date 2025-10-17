Snoop Dogg includes LGBTQ+ couple in kids’ series weeks after criticising LGBTQ+ inclusion in films

By
Gay Today
October 17, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Snoop Dogg is making amends with the LGBTQ+ community, weeks after sparking furious backlash for saying he was “scared” to go to the cinema due to LGBTQ+ representation in children’s movies.

The 53-year-old hip-hop star has teamed up with LGBTQ+ media monitoring organisation GLAAD to “send a powerful message to LGBTQ youth” on annual awareness day, Spirit Day.

Spirit Day takes place on 16 October, and aims to raise awareness of bullying and bullying-related suicides of LGBTQ+ youth.

Snoop Dogg has collaborated with queer musician Jeremy Beloate, who appeared on last year’s season of The Voice US, on which the rapper is a mentor, to create new song “Love Is Love”. The song features as part of Snoop Dogg’s animated children’s series, Doggyland.

The song and its accompanying music video centres messages of acceptance of all family units, including those with same-sex parents. The music video, which features the colourful animated dogs from Snoop Dogg’s series, appears to feature two women parenting a young puppy child.

“Love Is Love” is sung by Beloate, who appears in the video as new Doggyland character, Zippy. The pack is led by Bow Wizzle, voiced by the rapper.

The lyrics of the disco-tinged Kidz Bop banger start with: “Love! Love! Love! Love who you are.”

“What makes us special is that we’re different,” the song continues.

Speaking about his collaboration with GLAAD, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” performer said: “At the…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Snoop Dogg includes LGBTQ+ couple in kids’ series weeks after criticising LGBTQ+ inclusion in films

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today