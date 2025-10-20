Out 55-year-old lawmaker Scott Wiener is running to replace 85-year-old Democrat icon Nancy Pelosi

After months of gentle nudging, out California State Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco (D) is entering the race to succeed former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

She can’t say she wasn’t warned.

Two years ago, Wiener, a prolific 55-year-old San Francisco legislator, launched an exploratory committee for the seat that Pelosi, age 85, has held since 1988. He’s raised over $1 million since, but remained deferential to the congresswoman as she mulled a 20th term.

In March, Wiener said he’d wait to launch a campaign until after Pelosi retired, saying it would “be an honor” to succeed her.

In June, he filed preliminary paperwork for a run, stating, “I’ve been clear that I intend to run for this seat whenever the race opens up, whether in 2026 or 2028.”

Now, however, with other candidates lining up to challenge Pelosi, Wiener isn’t waiting for a decision from the Speaker Emeritus.

According to at least two sources close to him, Wiener is running.

The San Francisco Standard broke the story.

After handing over the Speaker’s gavel to Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in 2023, Pelosi has receded from her once-powerful role as Congress’ preeminent dealmaker.

Pelosi was the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House and helped shepherd landmark legislation through Congress, including the Affordable Healthcare Act during President Barack Obama’s first term, and the Inflation Reduction Act and the 2022 Respect for Marriage Act under President Joe Biden.

She garnered more than 80% of the vote in her last election in San Francisco in 2024.

But according to recent polling in the city, San Francisco is eager for…

