Philadelphia will open historic Pride visitors center to mark 250th anniversary of the United States

Independence Hall, Philadelphia
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Philadelphia, the “City of Brotherly Love” and birthplace of American democracy, is adding an inclusive destination to the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding next year: the Philly Pride Visitors Center, one of the country’s first LGBTQ+ visitor centers.

“We don’t just welcome diversity — we celebrate it,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation. “Philadelphia is a city that shows up for everyone.”

The new LGBTQ+ destination will open early next year in the heart of the city’s LGBTQ+ neighborhood in Midtown Village.

The 2026 Semiquincentennial is expected to draw record tourism to the “Cradle of Liberty.”

As well as being the site of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Philadelphia has a storied history in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. The city’s Independence Hall was one of the first venues to see public demonstrations for gay rights, while the country’s first LGBTQ+ sit-in took place in 1965 at the infamous Dewey’s restaurant, where “avowed homosexuals” weren’t welcome.

“The Philly Pride Visitor Center reflects our commitment to inclusive tourism and to making sure every traveler feels seen, welcomed and celebrated,” said Angela Val, President and CEO of Visit Philadelphia.

“This new center gives visitors and residents a place to connect with Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ history, discover affirming businesses, and see how this city helped shape a national movement. It is both a resource hub and a testament to Philadelphia’s role in advancing LGBTQ+ rights.”

Plans for the Pride-themed center include services like…

