Republicans are upset that Trump got “con man” George Santos released from prison

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) | U.S. House

President Donald Trump commuted the seven-year prison sentence of gay former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) last Friday, and falsely implied that Santos had been jailed for extensively lying about his personal biography during his 2022 election campaign. While Santos did extensively lie about his biography, he also pleaded guilty to 23 federal felony crimes, including using campaign funds, another person’s identity, and their credit cards for his own personal benefit.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump wrote in a social media post last Friday which then mentioned Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT), who had claimed to have served in the military in the 1970s U.S.-Vietnam invasion, despite having only served in units stationed in Washington D.C. and Connecticut.

“This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!” Trump continued. “George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”

