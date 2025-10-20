Turkey moves to further crack down on LGBTQ+ rights: Here are all the facts

Istanbul Turkey LGBT pride 2012
A draft bill proposed by the government in Turkey would significantly extend existing restrictions on the freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community.

Details of the draft of the 11th Judicial Package, which is expected to be submitted to Parliament soon, were shared by T24’s Ceren Bayar.

Whilst same-sex activity is currently legal, Turkey does not recognise same-sex marriage, civil unions or domestic partnership benefits, and same-sex adoption is not permitted.

Turkey scored just five out of a possible 100 on ILGA-Europe’s 2024 rainbow map and Turkish LGBTQ+ people continue to face abuse whilst queer visitors are advised to be cautious when travelling in the country.

The proposed legislation would amend Article 225 of the Turkish Penal Code, entitled ‘Immodest Acts’, and sets out that anyone who behaves “contrary to the biological sex assigned at birth and general morality” faces a prison sentence of one to three years.

Alongside this, the legal age for gender-affirming surgery will increase from 18 to 25 and the requirements needed for such care will be more strict.

The stringent conditions will include that trans folks must…

