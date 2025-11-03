Zohran Mamdani gets rapturous reception as he makes 1am stop at queer bar ahead of mayoral election

By
Gay Today
November 3, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Zohran Mamdani
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Zohran Mamdani made a night-time stop at an LGBTQ+ bar at the weekend, just hours before the polls open on mayoral election day in New York.

The hot favourite to move into Gracie Mansion after voting on Tuesday (4 November), dropped into a number of nightclubs on Saturday night and Sunday morning – including Gabriela, Caribbean Social Club, Damballa, Mood Ring, 100 Sutton and Papi Juice, according to a Facebook post by Rogue DNC.

Influencer Matt Bernstein shared a clip – viewed more than 10 million times – of Mamdani giving a speech from a DJ booth at Papi Juice, an art collective that affirms and celebrates the lives of queer and trans people of colour.

matt on X (formerly Twitter): “so it’s 1am and zohran just showed up at the gay bar pic.twitter.com/tc8hZRPdKG / X”

so it’s 1am and zohran just showed up at the gay bar pic.twitter.com/tc8hZRPdKG

“So, it’s 1am and Zohran just showed up at a gay bar”, Bernstein wrote. Mamdani can be heard saying: “Are we ready to win a city we can afford? Are we ready to make history? Let’s go out there and do it. Thank you, my friends.”

The short speech was met with loud cheers and applause from fellow partygoers.

Asked what people can do to help him win by getting others out to vote, Mamdani answered: “Go…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Zohran Mamdani gets rapturous reception as he makes 1am stop at queer bar ahead of mayoral election

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today