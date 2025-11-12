Matt Bomer reacts to Jonathan Bailey becoming People’s first out gay Sexiest Man Alive

By
Gay Today
November 12, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travellers. (Showtime)

Matt Bomer has shared his thoughts on his friend and Fellow Travelers co-star, Jonathan Bailey, being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The pair starred together in Showtime’s 2023 mini-series based on Thomas Mallon’s novel of the same name. Bomer led as Hawkins ‘Hawk’ Fuller while Bailey starred as Timothy ‘Skippy’ Laughlin.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after it was revealed last week that Bailey had been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive – the first out-gay man to receive the title – Bomer gave his reaction.

“I’m glad the world has finally woken up to what we’ve all known for years, and I could not be more proud and happy for Johnny,” he said. “I love him dearly, and he is more than deserving of this title. It’s long overdue.”

Bomer continued: “Part of me feels like…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Matt Bomer reacts to Jonathan Bailey becoming People’s first out gay Sexiest Man Alive

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today