Robert De Niro’s trans daughter gushes over his “nonstop” support: “He’s very good at being a dad”

By
Gay Today
November 12, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Robert De Niro and daughter Airyn De Niro. | Screenshots

Trans actress Airyn De Niro says her famous dad’s “affirming” support for her “should be the standard” for all parents of trans kids.

The 30-year-old daughter of actors Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith came out publicly as trans earlier this year in an interview with Them after The Daily Mail and other tabloids published photos of her with headlines commenting on her “shock transformation.” A day after Them published its profile of Airyn, her dad released a statement expressing unwavering support for his daughter.

“I don’t know what the big deal is,” the Good Fellas star’s statement read. “I love all my children.”

In a more recent interview with Them, Airyn opened up about the ways her father has continued to support her.

“I told him I wanted to do some touch-ups here and there, just so I can feel more confident in myself,” she recalled. “The way he spoke to me about it was very affirming in a way, because he was saying things like, ‘You’re…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Robert De Niro’s trans daughter gushes over his “nonstop” support: “He’s very good at being a dad”

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today