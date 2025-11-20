Transgender Federal Worker Sues Trump-Vance Administration Over Federal Bathroom Ban

By
Gay Today
November 20, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, Politics

WASHINGTON – A civilian employee of the Illinois National Guard today filed a class action lawsuit in federal court challenging a Trump-Vance administration policy prohibiting transgender and intersex federal employees from using restrooms aligned with their gender. The complaint was filed on behalf of Ms. Withrow by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of D.C., the ACLU of Illinois, and Democracy Forward.

Plaintiff LeAnne Withrow of Springfield, Illinois, is a lead military and family readiness specialist and civilian employee for the Illinois National Guard. Previously, she served as a staff sergeant for the National Guard and is the recipient of multiple commendations and awards, including the Illinois National Guard Abraham Lincoln Medal of Freedom.

Following a January 20 executive order signed by President Trump, officials with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the federal National Guard Bureau issued notices to all employees requiring use of designated restrooms strictly based upon their “biological sex,” as inaccurately defined in the executive order. Soon after, Withrow was told by supervisors within her chain of command that she could not use restrooms designated for women.

On May 5, Ms. Withrow filed a class action complaint to the Army National Guard Bureau Equal Opportunity Office (NGB-EO), and later to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), challenging the federal order, but both the NGB-EO and EEOC failed to resolve the matter. Ms. Withrow has now gone to court to stop this unlawful and discriminatory order.

Today’s class action lawsuit alleges that the executive order and implementation actions violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits sex discrimination in employment. In a 2020 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court held 6-3 that Title VII prohibits discrimination against transgender workers on the basis of their sex. The complaint also alleges that the order and implementation violate the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

“No one should have to choose between their career in service and their own dignity,” said LeAnne Withrow, a civilian federal employee for the Illinois National Guard. “I bring respect and honor to the work I do to support military families, and I hope the court will restore dignity to transgender people like me who serve this country every day.”

“No federal employee should have to face hostility and discrimination while they are working to serve the American people,” said Shana Knizhnik, Senior Staff Attorney for the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project. “We look forward to demonstrating to the court that this unlawful executive order not only denies the existence of transgender and intersex employees, it is yet another attempt by the Trump administration to target and punish transgender people for simply being who they are. There is no place for such blatant discrimination in our government or society.”

“We cannot let the Trump administration target transgender people in the federal government or in public life,” said Michael Perloff, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU-D.C. “An executive order micromanaging which bathroom civil servants use is discrimination, plain and simple, and must be stopped.”

“It is absurd that in her home state of Illinois, LeAnne can use any other restroom consistent with her gender– other than the ones controlled by the federal government,” said Michelle Garcia, Deputy Legal Director at the ACLU of Illinois. “The Trump Administration’s reckless policies are discriminatory and must be reversed.”

“This policy is hateful bigotry aimed at denying hardworking federal employees their basic dignity simply because they are transgender,” said Kaitlyn Golden, Senior Counsel at Democracy Forward. “It is only because of brave individuals like LeAnne that we can push back against this injustice. Democracy Forward is honored to work with our partners in this case and are eager to defeat this insidious effort to discriminate against transgender federal workers.”

Source: ACLU Media Press Release

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today