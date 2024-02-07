Kyrsten Sinema sure looks like she’s not going to run for re-election

Gay Today
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
Photo: Gage Skidmore

The clock is ticking on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-AZ) decision to run for re-election as U.S. senator from Arizona. With an April 8 filing deadline rapidly approaching, there are plenty of reasons to think that Sinema may have decided she’s done with the Senate.

In a race where candidates are expected to spend some $300 million, Sinema seems to have pretty much given up on fundraising. In the last quarter, she raised a measly $595,000, which is little more than couch money in modern politics. The leading contender for the Democratic nomination, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), raised nearly five times as much.

Such a pitiful amount is a sign that Sinema isn’t even really trying. In the past, she’s easily raked in big bucks from lobbyists. While she has virtually no chance of winning re-election as an independent, she could steal enough votes from the Democratic nominee to allow the Republican to win, and GOP donors who supported her in the past would be happy to throw money at her to further that effort if it was serious.

Perhaps even more interesting is how the out bisexual senator is spending her money. She has spent only $7,700 for a campaign staff..

