AI-generated MAGA ad warns that drag queens have "come for our children" & only Trump can save them

February 23, 2024

An image from “America Lives”
Photo: YouTube screenshot

A drag queen dressed in a red mohawk and rainbow-colored skirt reads to elementary school kids. An androgynous blonde child in a pink dress listens closely. Hung on the classroom wall are a rainbow flag, a portrait of Communist philosopher Karl Marx and two handwritten signs that say, “Diversity is our strength,” and “Trump = bad, White = Evil, Your parents LIE!”

This image appears in “America Lives,” a newly released four-minute, animated video that is basically an ad supporting the 2024 re-election of Donald Trump. It’s just the latest AI-generated political media pushing a right-wing, dystopian, and anti-LGBTQ+ worldview.

“A tempest … seeks to tear apart the fabric of our nation,” its narrator says. “[This storm] seeks nothing less than the wanton destruction of this great nation of men and women. It seeks to rip out, erase, and supplant the very foundations of practicality and reason. It seeks to erase us.” The rhetoric echoes phrasing used by believers of QAnon and The Great Replacement, two influential right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theories.

“We know this enemy,” the narrator continues as the video displays images of…

Read full story, and more, from Source: AI-generated MAGA ad warns that drag queens have "come for our children" & only Trump can save them

