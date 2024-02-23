“Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” trolls Ron DeSantis by offering free banned books to Floridians

Gay Today
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – the beloved franchise that shares bizarre facts, oddities, and events through books, television, games, and live attractions – is clapping back at a Florida county for removing three of its books from school library shelves.

“Recently, officials in Florida’s Escambia County Public Schools district have plunged into a literary adventure of their own: removing and flagging over 1,600 books for review and potential banning,” a page on the company’s website explained. “In a weird plot twist, this includes eight encyclopedias, five dictionaries, and hundreds of reference books – including three of our very own Ripley’s Believe It or Not! titles.”

The heading of the page mocks the ban. “Looking for a good book?” it asks. “Try one some Florida students aren’t allowed to read.”

