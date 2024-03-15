LGBTQ+ center in Philadelphia loses federal funding thanks to Libs of TikTok’s lies

Gay Today
Hate influencer Chaya Raichik sparked the controversy, mischaracterizing events as “s*x” parties.

Technically, they weren’t sex parties.

But that wasn’t enough to salvage $1 million in federal funding earmarked for the William Way LGBT Community Center in Philadelphia, after hate influencer Chaya Raichik publicized a monthly kink gathering that takes place at the 50-year-old gayborhood institution.

“Absolutely sick that our tax dollars would fund this!” Raichik fulminated over her chastity belt last Tuesday.

Posting on her Libs of TikTok X account, Raichik falsely accused the center of hosting “s*x k*nk parties,” while the truth is a little more complicated.

The “parties” Raichik referenced are hosted at the Center by a group called FetLife, which bills them as “an improvisational interactive theater night focusing on…

Read full story, and more, from Source: LGBTQ+ center in Philadelphia loses federal funding thanks to Libs of TikTok’s lies

