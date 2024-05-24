Louisiana passes “Don’t Say Gay” bill, saying parents can’t trust LGBTQ+ teachers without it

May 24, 2024

Palm Harbor University HS students protest the “Don’t Say Gay” bill – 3 March 2022
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Louisiana Legislature has passed H.B. 122, which bans discussions of gender and sexuality in public schools. The bill is now going to Republican Governor Jeff Landry, who is expected to sign it.

The bill makes it so discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation is not allowed in public schools in all grade levels. H.B. 122 restricts discussions for grades K-12 and in extracurricular and athletic settings. Topics in the approved curriculum are an exception to the law.

The bill, first introduced by state Rep. Dodie Horton (R), passed the state senate 28-7 yesterday. The state house approved it 69-28 in April.

According to the Louisiana Illuminator, Horton admitted in committee her bill would also block discussion of heterosexuality and cisgender identity. She also spoke out against teachers discussing…

