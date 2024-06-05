Trans man wins $4.7 million from school district that didn’t let him use the restroom

Gay Today
Trans rights got a win in Missouri this week after a transgender man who was barred from using the correct bathroom won a discrimination lawsuit, receiving $4.7 million dollars in damages and ending a decade-long lawsuit.

The defendant, known as “RMA” in the lawsuit, had the gender marker on his birth certificate updated in 2014, which was when he asked to use the boys’ facilities at school.

He sued the Blue Springs School District in Kansas City, Missouri after it prevented him from using the correct bathroom and changing facilities. The lawsuit was brought by RMA in October of 2015, saying that “defendants continued to deny [the plaintiff] access to the boy’s restrooms and locker rooms as of the filing of this petition.”

The defendant also said that when he…

