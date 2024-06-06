Florida cities fly Pride flags after the GOP’s failed attempt to ban them

Gay Today
Orlando Pride Parade 2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After Florida Republicans tried unsuccessfully to pass a law banning government buildings from flying Pride flags earlier this year, several cities around the state hoisted the rainbow stripes over the weekend to mark the start of Pride Month.

Late last year, state Rep. David Borrero (R) introduced legislation banning flags “that represent a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint.” H.B. 901 would have banned such flags not only from schools but from flying above government buildings and universities.

But the bill died during the most recent legislative session, leaving local governments free to fly Pride flags this month.

On Friday, the city of St. Petersburg got an early start to Pride Month, raising the Progress Pride flag at City Hall. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL), state Reps. Lindsay Cross (D) and Michele Rayner (D), Mayor Ken Welch (D), and the St. Petersburg City Council were on hand for the flag-raising ceremony.

“Together, by raising the Pride flag at City Hall, our city boldly and unapologetically acts on its commitment to inclusivity, the celebration of diversity, and the simple but profound idea that people should have the freedom to love who they love,” Cross said. “This is in stark contrast to attempts at the state level to stifle…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Florida cities fly Pride flags after the GOP’s failed attempt to ban them

