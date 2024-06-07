Chris Colfer played a gay teen in “Glee” but was warned coming out would “ruin” his career

Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Religion

The actor said a young fan’s gift taught him otherwise.

Glee star Chris Colfer
Out gay Glee star Chris Colfer wasn’t always so open.

In fact, the 34-year-old’s popular onscreen character from the show, Kurt Hummel, was out before Colfer was.

The actor shared that news and more with the ladies of The View on Tuesday in an appearance promoting the latest installment of his best-selling book series, The Land of Stories.

“I grew up in a very conservative town where being openly gay was dangerous,” Colfer told co-host Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow co-hostesses. “I remember when I got on Glee, the role was written for me, and I didn’t know what the role was gonna be, and so I opened the script and when I read the script for the first time was when I saw that it was an openly gay character, and I was terrified.”

While Colfer, then barely 18, was wrestling with his own sexuality, Kurt was too. The character of Kurt struggled with coming out to close friends and loved ones during the first season of the show, which aired from 2009 to 2015. The character also dealt with…

