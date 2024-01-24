Oklahoma hires Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik to help censor public school books

Gay Today
Chaya Raichik, who goes by Libs Of TikTok
Photo: Fox Nation screenshot

Ryan Walters, the right-wing superintendent of the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), has appointed Chaya Raichik, an anti-LGBTQ+ activist who goes by Libs of TikTok on social media, to serve on the OSDE’s Library Media Advisory Committee. The committee decides what state public school students are allowed to read.

Raichik, who doesn’t live in Oklahoma, has achieved national infamy as her posts targeting LGBTQ+ educators and allies have led to multiple bomb and death threats against schools, teachers, students, and children’s hospitals — including two Oklahoma schools. She will likely support Walters’s continued crusade against LGBTQ+-inclusive books in public schools.

“Chaya is on the front lines showing the world exactly what the radical left is all about — lowering standards, porn in schools, and pushing woke indoctrination on our kids,” Walters wrote in a statement..

