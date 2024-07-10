Ellen DeGeneres announces retirement from show business

July 10, 2024

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and celebrity Ellen DeGeneres dance during a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Lesbian comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres recently told attendees at her farewell tour, “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up” that, after her upcoming Netflix special, she will no longer perform in show business.

During her performance at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa on Monday evening, an audience member asked her, “Will we see you on Broadway or movies?” DeGeneres responded, “Um, no. This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” The SF Gate reported.

When another fan asked her to return as Dory, the forgetful fish in Disney/Pixar’s Finding Nemo animated film series, DeGeneres said, “No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.”

