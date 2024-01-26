Conservative Christians rage at “unnatural” TurboTax ad showing a loving gay couple

Gay Today
The gay couple from Turbo Tax’s “Boater Home” ad
Photo: YouTube screenshot

The anti-LGBTQ+ organization One Million Moms (OMM) has condemned a new, humorous 30-second advertisement from the income tax preparation software company TurboTax. OMM claims the ad, which features a male same-sex couple, tries to “push the gay lifestyle and redefine ‘family.’”

The ad features Doug and Andre, a mixed-race male couple who say they “navigated a turbulent housing market” by buying a “boater home,” a playful word for a houseboat that sounds similar to the word “motor home.”

Andre has his arm around Doug’s shoulder throughout the commercial, including in one scene where the couple sits on a couch and Andre says, “We didn’t know the first thing about filing taxes as first-time homebuyers.”

At this point, Monica, a tax expert, appears on the couple’s tablet computer screen and says that TurboTax helps millions of new homeowners file taxes with complete accuracy “on land and sea.”

The commercial ends with the couple..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Conservative Christians rage at “unnatural” TurboTax ad showing a loving gay couple

