Proposed California law could force social media companies to censor LGBTQ+ content

By
Gay Today
January 26, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Technology

A new California social media law could harm LGBTQ+ youth, according to an internet civil liberties group. The group, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), has advised California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) not to approve the proposed law for an upcoming voter referendum.

The law, entitled “The Common Sense Initiative to Protect California Kids Online,” seeks to protect minors from specific online “injuries” by allowing people to sue social media companies for $5,000 per violation, up to $1 million per child, according to The Sacramento Bee.

“It would be up to the courts to decide the merits of a parent’s claim,” explains James Steyer, the CEO and founder of Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that provides information on the suitability of tech platforms for children. “Tech companies have avoided any accountability for their profit-driven actions and it is time to change that, either through the Legislature or through the ballot.”

But the proposal currently doesn’t specifically list which “injuries” are covered or how social media companies could avoid inflicting them. That non-specificity concerns the EFF because they worry that the law could..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Proposed California law could force social media companies to censor LGBTQ+ content

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today