Gender-affirming care clinic burned down in horrific arson: “This is terrorism”

January 29, 2024

Firefighters in Decatur, Georgia have determined that an October fire at a local gender-affirming care clinic was intentionally set in a move one activist has labeled “terrorism.”

The fire in the city’s historic Blair Building was “contained to one office and no injuries were reported,” according to a recent statement from the City of Decatur Fire Rescue Department.

The statement expressed that an investigation has determined the fire “to be incendiary in nature, indicating the fire was intentionally set.” No suspects have been identified.

The Blair building houses several medical providers, but a police report confirms that the target of the fire was QMed, which focuses on gender-affirming care, Decaturish reported.

“We won’t be intimidated,” QMed owner Dr. Izzy Lowell told Atlanta News First. “We will not stop providing life-saving care to our patients.” While the office is “completely destroyed,” Lowell said the clinic is..

