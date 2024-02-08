Congressional Republicans introduce bill to ban trans women from the Olympics

House and Senate Republicans have introduced a new bill to ban transgender women from the U.S. Olympic team.

Rep. Gregory Steube (R-FL) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) introduced the Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, a bill that would ban trans women from participating in any team recognized by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

“It is deeply disturbing to see USA Boxing change its policy to allow men to box against women,” Tuberville said in a press release. USA Boxing did not, in fact, allow men to box against women; it allowed trans women to compete as women and put very strict rules in place that will exclude many trans women.

