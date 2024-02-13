Billion-dollar ad campaign fueled by anti-LGBTQ+ forces returns to Super Bowl to promote Jesus

By
Gay Today
February 13, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

The campaign preaches love, yet it’s major funders also back a prominent anti-LGBTQ+ hate group.

The Jesus-infused “He Gets Us” campaign returned to the Super Bowl Sunday night for the second year in a row, airing two ads preaching to love one another and overcome hate – and yet the organization behind the ads donates generously to a prominent anti-LGBTQ+ hate group.

Until recently, He Gets Us was a subsidiary of the Servant Foundation, which has donated over $65 million to the anti-LGBTQ+ hate group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), Open Democracy reports.

One of the major funders of the campaign has been billionaire David Green, evangelical co-founder of Hobby Lobby, which is known for discriminating against trans folks and refusing to provide birth control coverage to employees.

Green’s oldest son, Mart, currently sits on the three-person board of the newly formed nonprofit that now manages the..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Billion-dollar ad campaign fueled by anti-LGBTQ+ forces returns to Super Bowl to promote Jesus

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today