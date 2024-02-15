Congressman epically slams George Santos for whining about being expelled in just 5 words

Santos called his former colleagues “f**king idiots” in a group chat. They don’t seem that bothered.

Disgraced former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is apparently feeling high and mighty this week after his former seat in Congress went to a Democrat, which he believes proves that he never should have been expelled in the first place.

But his attempts to rub his former colleagues’ faces in what happened don’t appear to be all that effective.

Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023 after he was found to have lied about his entire life in order to get elected. He also faces 23 federal criminal counts related to various alleged scams to enrich himself. A House Ethics Committee report also found strong evidence that he was stealing..

