Extreme bill to punish allies for advocating for LGBTQ+ rights could soon pass in Ghana

By
Gay Today
February 15, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion, World

Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that has been languishing in Ghana’s Parliament for three years is moving forward and could be ratified this week, according to a member of the West African nation’s minority party.

A final reading of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will be followed by a vote scheduled for Sunday.

Despite the years-long consideration, the bill is expected to pass the Parliament’s single chamber overwhelmingly. The bill would increase the penalties for homosexuality from three years in prison to five. It would also make it a crime to..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Extreme bill to punish allies for advocating for LGBTQ+ rights could soon pass in Ghana

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today