Out WWE star marries partner in moving ceremony & gains two daughters

Sonya Deville/Daria Berenato
Out WWE star Daria Berenato – who wrestles under the name Sonya Deville – married fitness model Toni Cassano on February 10 in what they described as an “intimate” ceremony at New Jersey’s Legacy Castle, a picturesque and upscale palace that is often used as a wedding venue.

The 140 guests – many of them WWE wrestlers – wore black, while the brides and Cassano’s two daughters wore white.

“Blending our families happened so organically,” Cassano told People. She said that her kids, ages 8 and 12, would refer to the big day as “our wedding.”

“So that is how we look at it,” she said. “Our older daughter, Giovanna, she’s..

