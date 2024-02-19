Right-wing org blasts Oreo for “indoctrinating” kids by partnering with “militant” LGBTQ+ group

Oreo supports LGBTQ+ families, but this organization wants parents to think it’s putting their kids in danger.

The first-ever, limited edition Rainbow OREO packs.
Photo: OREO

An Oreo Super Bowl commercial has prompted a right-wing organization to lash out at the cookie brand for the “gender ideology indoctrination of kids.”

The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) is a watchdog organization that purports to promote “ethics in public life through research, investigation, education, and legal action.” The nonprofit monitors government and corporate activity and is now using its resources to remind folks that they better watch out because Oreo supports LGBTQ+ families.

While Oreo’s Super Bowl ad itself had nothing to do with LGBTQ+ identities, NLPC produced a 30-second video blasting the company for its longtime partnership with LGBTQ+ advocacy group PFLAG.

The video opens with..

