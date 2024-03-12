Lady Gaga fiercely defends Dylan Mulvaney after vicious anti-trans response to a photo of the pair

By
Gay Today
March 12, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Lady Gaga is calling out both anti-trans hate and a media outlet that mischaracterized the vitriolic response to a photo of the singer posing with influencer Dylan Mulvaney as “backlash.”

Over the weekend, Mulvaney, who has become a focus of anti-trans trolls and right-wing media over the past year, posted a series of photos of herself and Gaga on Instagram, along with the caption, “Happy international women’s day.”

The post received an onslaught of viciously anti-trans comments from Instagram users who were outraged that a transgender woman would celebrate International Women’s Day.

Gaga herself was dogged early in her career by unsubstantiated rumors that she was transgender, and…

