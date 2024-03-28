Kelly Clarkson asks gay men’s chorus to sing for her after learning they were covering her songs

By
Gay Today
March 28, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

The Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus performing on the Kelly Clarkson Show

Photo: Screenshot

The Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus planned a series of concerts featuring 15 songs by LGBTQ+ icon Kelly Clarkson and then found out they had a new fan: the hit singer herself.

After the singer found out about the concert, she quickly invited them onto her show as part of her “What I’m liking” segment and surprised them at the end of the interview and performance.

Many of Clarkson’s songs are about overcoming difficulties, and no one knows the steep climb to victory like the queer community.

After part of the chorus performed a version of her song…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Kelly Clarkson asks gay men’s chorus to sing for her after learning they were covering her songs

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today