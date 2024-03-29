David Archuleta Reveals What His Mom Texted After ‘Hell Together’ Came Out (Exclusive)

David Archuleta beside a TV showing him competing on ‘American Idol’ in 2008.
Photo: Shaun Vadella

When David Archuleta, who came out as queer in 2021, revealed to PEOPLE in 2022 that he felt “liberated” after leaving the Mormon church, the singer didn’t hear from his mom for a few days. Archuleta, now 33, thought Lupe Bartholomew would never speak to him again.

Days later, she texted him saying she had also decided to step away from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In an Instagram video explaining the inspiration behind his new single “Hell Together,” which came out on Thursday, the American Idol alum said, “She [texted], ‘I don’t want to be…

