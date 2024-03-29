GOP organizer allegedly paid half a million to a man he fondled to drop his sexual assault lawsuit

Matt Schlapp speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

American Conservative Union (ACU) chair Matt Schlapp paid $480,000 to Carlton Huffman, the man who accused him of sexually assaulting him in a car over a year ago, to get Huffman to drop his lawsuitaccording to CNN’s sources.

“I am only legally allowed to say five words, and that is ‘We have resolved our differences,’” Huffman told CNN when reached for comment about what the unnamed sources said. “Those are the only five words that I’m legally allowed to say.”

Huffman worked for the failed campaign of Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia in 2022. He later said that, as part of his work duties, he had to drive Schlapp around, and that’s when Schlapp…

