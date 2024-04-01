Disney settles two-year legal battle with Florida after drama fueled by Don’t Say Gay law

Gov. Ron DeSantis gives brief remarks at the end of the 2024 Florida Legislative Session on Friday, March 8, 2024.
Photo: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

A two-year legal battle between Disney and the state of Florida has concluded with a settlement agreement between the entertainment company and the Gov. Ron DeSantis-appointed board of the company’s special tax district.

The feud began when Disney spoke out against DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. The governor publicly expressed his decision to punish the company for its opposition by ending its decades-old special zoning agreement and stripping Disney of its control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District surrounding Walt Disney World. Disney then pulled a fast one on DeSantis and reached a last-minute agreement with the previous board to allow the company to maintain much of its autonomy.

The settlement acknowledges that plans created by the previous board are not…

