Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik added to database of extremists

By
Gay Today
April 1, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Chaya Raichik, who goes by Libs Of TikTok
Photo: Fox Nation screenshot

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has added anti-LGBTQ+ hate influencer Chaya Raichik to its public database of extremist individuals, organizations, and ideologies.

The nonprofit civil rights organization’s listing for Raichik credits the Libs of TikTok founder as having “helped revive in right-wing propaganda the anti-LGBTQ+ ‘groomer’ slur, which implies that all LGBTQ+ people are pedophiles. She spreads the anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theory that ‘groomers’ have infiltrated every social institution with the intent of ‘sexualizing’ children.”

Raichik, the SPLC’s listing continues, has used her social media platform to…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik added to database of extremists

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today