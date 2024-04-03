Uganda’s highest court upholds its deadly “Kill the Gays” law

Uganda’s Constitutional Court has upheld the country’s “Kill the Gays” law, refusing to annul or suspend the 2023 law which punishes consensual same-sex relations with life in prison and “aggravated homosexuality” with death. However, the court did find that the law was “inconsistent with right to health, privacy and freedom of religion.”

The five-member court issued its unanimous 200-page ruling on Wednesday in response to a petition against the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 brought by two law professors from Makerere University in Kampala. The professors, who are human rights activists and legislators from President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement political party, said the law violates fundamental rights guaranteed in Uganda’s constitution, including freedom from discrimination and the right to privacy.

