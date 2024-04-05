Kid Rock mocks people still boycotting Bud Light a year after he started the boycott

By
Gay Today
April 5, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Kid Rock in a Bud Light hat on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show
Photo: Screenshot

Kid Rock called out the people who are still boycotting Bud Light after he wore a Budweiser cap on Fox News, a year after he posted a viral video to social media that set off the boycott.

“We got bigger targets,” he said as Fox host Laura Ingraham cackled. “I didn’t know what hat I was wearing!”

On April 1, 2023, trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a short video to Instagram with a personalized can of Bud Light. Several days later, MAGA musician Kid Rock posted a video where he shot up four cases of Bud Light with an AR-15.

“F**k Bud Light, and f**k Anheuser-Busch,” he said.

A year later, while many on the right are still boycotting Bud Light since the brand has not apologized for working with a transgender influencer, Kid Rock explained that he…

