GOP candidate compares LGBTQ+ activists to Hitler & says demons are turning kids trans

April 17, 2024

Drenda Keesee
Photo: Campaign Website

Drenda Keesee, a pastor, right-wing extremist, and full-fledged conspiracy theorist running uncontested for a commissioner seat in Knox County, Ohio, has spent her career spreading dangerous anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda. She’s even claimed that LGBTQ+ rights activists have taken a page from Hitler’s playbook in the way they are “indoctrinating” youth.

Media Matters recently called out local Knox County media for failing to cover Keesee’s extreme views and focusing instead on her anti-solar platform. The watchdog organization then shared several clips of Keesee spouting her wild theories.

In one clip, Keesee pushed radical anti-trans views while promoting her book, They Are Coming for Your Children.

“You can do all kinds of surgeries on the outside but it cannot change what God created a person,” she said. “They’re either XX female or they’re XY male.”

She then claimed children are being targeted by an evil agenda and are…

She then claimed children are being targeted by an evil agenda and are…

