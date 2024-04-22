Melania Trump inexplicably hosts LGBTQ+ Republican event despite total absence from campaign trail

On Saturday, Melania Trump – who has been completely absent throughout her husband’s 2024 presidential campaign – hosted a closed-door fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans (LCR), a pro-Trump LGBTQ+ conservative organization. The event took place at Mar-a-Lago and had reportedly already raised $1 million in the month leading up to it.

In another rare moment, Melania also spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of the event, telling the outlet, “We must unite in our effort to establish a society where equality is the everyday experience of every American. Individual freedom provides a unifying set of principles, and ultimately establishes our American way.”

“Together, we must nourish and safeguard the seeds of liberty,” she continued. “Because, when successful, America blossoms into a magnificent place where everyone can practice their beliefs, share new ideas, and express individualism — this is when we are our best.”

