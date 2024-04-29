Biden administration reinstates health care protections for LGBTQ+ people in “giant step forward”

The Biden administration has reinstated Obama-era health care protections for LGBTQ+ people that were rescinded under the Trump administration.

On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a rule declaring that the Affordable Care Act’s ban on sex-based discrimination in Section 1557 applies to LGBTQ+ people.

The Obama administration’s interpretation of the rule also barred anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination, but the Trump administration removed that stipulation as part of the many anti-LGBTQ+ policies it established while Donald Trump was president.

Under the Obama administration, executive departments overall started using an interpretation of discrimination because of sex that included LGBTQ+ people based on legal arguments that were being accepted by federal courts.

But as soon as Trump came to power, his administration started to roll back these protections, based on the idea that…

