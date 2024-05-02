Florida colleges close LGBTQ+ centers due to Ron DeSantis’s “dystopian” anti-DEI law

By
Gay Today
May 2, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

“The LGBT center… was one of the reasons why I came to [this university] in the first place.”

A student carries a University of North Florida pride flag to protest the LGBTQ+ Center’s closure.
Photo: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via IMAGN

The University of North Florida (UNF) has shut down its LGBTQ+, intercultural, interfaith, and women’s centers to comply with Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s (R) 2023 law banning publicly-funded universities from spending money on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The LGBTQ Center had been open for 18 years — it closed just seven days before graduation. It’s just one of several queer centers that have closed in state schools since DeSantis signed the law.

In a message to students, UNF’s now-shuttered Office of Diversity and Inclusion wrote…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Florida colleges close LGBTQ+ centers due to Ron DeSantis’s “dystopian” anti-DEI law

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today