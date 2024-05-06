Billboards placed across UK to honor trans history: “Always been here. Always will be.”

People taking part in Trans Pride in London 2023
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Today marks the start of the U.K.’s first-ever Trans+ History Week, which celebrates the history of trans, nonbinary, gender-conforming, and intersex people. Launched by the organization QueerAFthe initiative will include a series of billboards displayed across major U.K. cities that declare in all caps, “Always been here. Always will be.”

Marty Davies, the founder of Trans+ History Week, told Pink News they got the idea after learning about Nazi book burnings that targeted trans texts.

“Exactly a year ago, I found out I’d been denied important history about myself and my community,” they said. “Learning that one of the most famous Nazi book burnings was at a trans clinic was a huge surprise to me. But it made me wonder why – if it’s an image we all saw in school, what else was denied to us?”

In an essay for QueerAF, Davis wondered what it would have meant for them to learn about this history in school.

“Perhaps if my class and I had learned…

